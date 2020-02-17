Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYG. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1,818.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

IYG opened at $155.97 on Monday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $121.14 and a 1-year high of $156.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.04.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.