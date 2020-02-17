Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MHK. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 294.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,090.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,066.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total value of $972,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

MHK stock opened at $137.98 on Monday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.93 and a 12-month high of $156.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.30.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MHK shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.36.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

