Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,504 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 503,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,908,000 after purchasing an additional 49,754 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 134,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 108,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 38,540 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $44.49 on Monday. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $42.04 and a 52-week high of $44.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

