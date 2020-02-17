Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,480 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 0.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 25,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $140,757.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,312.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $213,952.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZION has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation NA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $46.26 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day moving average is $46.61.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

