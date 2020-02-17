Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,228,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,496,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after purchasing an additional 130,131 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Lazard from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lazard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.43.

Lazard stock opened at $42.31 on Monday. Lazard Ltd has a twelve month low of $31.07 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.05.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $721.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

