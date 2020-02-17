Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,175 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 5,607 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,066,691 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,720,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,227 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 115.6% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 713,193 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $68,395,000 after acquiring an additional 382,428 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 22.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,714,999 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $164,468,000 after acquiring an additional 317,336 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 117.6% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 552,071 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $52,944,000 after acquiring an additional 298,356 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066,539 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $104,276,000 after acquiring an additional 256,211 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XLNX opened at $90.17 on Monday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.67 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.85.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Xilinx to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.42.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

