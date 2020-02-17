Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of JD.Com by 325.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,867,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $137,300,000 after buying an additional 3,722,495 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JD.Com by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,098,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,167,000 after buying an additional 2,832,447 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.Com by 3,358.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,255,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,246,000 after buying an additional 1,219,600 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,801,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JD.Com by 106.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,863,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,054,000 after buying an additional 961,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.05% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.Com alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Vertical Group assumed coverage on JD.Com in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded JD.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on JD.Com from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.04.

JD opened at $41.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.06. JD.Com Inc has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $42.58.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.