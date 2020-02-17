Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 19,289 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF (NASDAQ:DWPP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF (NASDAQ:DWPP) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,289 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF by 55.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF stock opened at $34.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.09. First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF has a one year low of $28.79 and a one year high of $34.87.

