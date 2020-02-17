Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 16.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total value of $317,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,668 shares of company stock worth $2,164,789 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $95.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.72. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $95.60.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Several analysts have issued reports on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.86.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

