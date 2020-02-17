Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 32.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $3,138,044.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 7,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $602,802.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,169 shares of company stock worth $10,260,071 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

BAH stock opened at $76.65 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $52.19 and a one year high of $82.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 44.93%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

