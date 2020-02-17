Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,057 Shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.88% of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 2,392.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 123,737 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,689,000. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 322.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 15,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PSL opened at $75.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.13. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $68.60 and a 52-week high of $76.25.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

