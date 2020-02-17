Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 81 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,305 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,039,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,090 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 29.6% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,193 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $161.82 on Monday. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.69 and a twelve month high of $206.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.25 and its 200 day moving average is $153.78.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $319,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,384,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $965,935.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,976,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of VMware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.33.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

