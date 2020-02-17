Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 819 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1,398.2% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 12,570 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $767,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 35,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 214,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after acquiring an additional 37,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

SCHC stock opened at $34.13 on Monday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $34.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.96.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

