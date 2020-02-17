Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 95 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVOO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,099,000 after buying an additional 17,486 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 158,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,995,000 after buying an additional 14,344 shares during the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,011,000. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 356.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $141.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.51. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a one year low of $121.83 and a one year high of $141.91.

