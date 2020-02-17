Canaccord Genuity Lowers Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has C$76.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$81.00.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. stock opened at C$69.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion and a PE ratio of 11.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$73.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$64.46. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a 52 week low of C$48.70 and a 52 week high of C$76.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.47.

About Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

