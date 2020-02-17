Canaccord Genuity Raises Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$67.50

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$66.50 to C$67.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SLF. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday. CSFB set a C$71.00 price objective on Sun Life Financial and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$71.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$67.42.

SLF opened at C$66.44 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$47.03 and a one year high of C$66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02, a quick ratio of 1,311.69 and a current ratio of 1,409.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$62.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$58.78. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion and a PE ratio of 16.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.60%.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.61, for a total transaction of C$1,703,322.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,938,754.02. Insiders have sold 84,309 shares of company stock worth $5,129,778 over the last ninety days.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

