Canaccord Genuity Trims Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Target Price to C$33.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MFC. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. CSFB set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.57.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

MFC stock opened at C$26.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$26.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion and a PE ratio of 10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 60.15, a current ratio of 136.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$21.37 and a 52 week high of C$27.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.05%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.