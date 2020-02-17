Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 1,084 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,196,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,292,683,000 after buying an additional 486,674 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 396.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 11,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 9,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,265,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

SBAC stock opened at $294.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.88 and its 200-day moving average is $245.80. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $178.57 and a twelve month high of $294.77.

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,051,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

