Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 5,115 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,751 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in F5 Networks by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in F5 Networks by 220.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

FFIV stock opened at $127.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.19 and a 12 month high of $173.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.56 and its 200 day moving average is $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.65.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $89,317.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,871.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $121,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,328.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,521 shares of company stock worth $806,170 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

