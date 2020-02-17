Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires Shares of 201,017 Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 201,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Exane Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 362,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 192,722 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 18,867 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas increased its stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 360,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 104,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Wesco Aircraft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Wesco Aircraft stock opened at $11.04 on Monday. Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.96.

Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.12). Wesco Aircraft had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $432.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.13 million.

Wesco Aircraft Company Profile

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in North America and internationally. Its services include distribution, supplier relationships management, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics program, and point-of-use inventory management.

