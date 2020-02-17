Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,056 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,972,744 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $239,417,000 after acquiring an additional 285,994 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $476,000. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,861,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 704,488 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,456,000 after acquiring an additional 33,523 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $3,955,764.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 526,227 shares in the company, valued at $33,478,561.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 17,215 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $1,053,213.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,800.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 313,189 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,499. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.24.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $68.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $56.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.36.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

