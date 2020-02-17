Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,169 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Workday by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in Workday by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 8,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Workday by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Workday by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Workday by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.86.

WDAY stock opened at $196.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.68 and a 200 day moving average of $175.69. Workday Inc has a 52 week low of $151.06 and a 52 week high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $938.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.65 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 6,921 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total value of $1,239,897.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 210 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $37,690.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 802,275 shares of company stock valued at $132,821,744 over the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

