Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 1,212 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,542.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SPR opened at $67.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.30. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $100.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $43,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,569.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPR shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

