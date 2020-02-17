Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 1,358 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total value of $3,695,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDXX opened at $288.78 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.74 and a 1-year high of $294.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 59.18 and a beta of 0.76.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 283.27% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $310.00 price objective on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.86.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

