Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 396 Shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEX by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,892,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,995,000 after acquiring an additional 56,101 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEX by 3.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in WEX by 5.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in WEX by 22.7% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WEX shares. TheStreet raised shares of WEX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of WEX in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.06.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $231.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.22. WEX Inc has a 12-month low of $169.48 and a 12-month high of $234.95.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $440.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.69 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that WEX Inc will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 7,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,530,429.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,380,907.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total value of $2,953,102.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,339 shares in the company, valued at $15,337,171.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.