Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,487 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 7.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,342,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $807,980,000 after acquiring an additional 359,514 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,097,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,050,000 after buying an additional 230,426 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 582,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,920,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 318,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,918,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 310,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,688,000 after buying an additional 28,940 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut Vulcan Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $146.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.04. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $109.19 and a 12 month high of $152.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%.

In other news, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $90,431.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

