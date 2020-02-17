Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 96,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTLA. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 80.2% during the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,820,000 after buying an additional 445,000 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $4,278,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $3,401,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 420.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 97,587 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $2,366,000.

NASDAQ PTLA opened at $13.65 on Monday. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.31.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

