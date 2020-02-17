Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,837 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,418,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,400,633,000 after purchasing an additional 204,374 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in AMETEK by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 17,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AME has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Langenberg & Company cut shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

In related news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.41, for a total transaction of $196,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,670 shares in the company, valued at $8,430,784.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $337,532.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,661.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,946 shares of company stock worth $2,569,498. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AME stock opened at $101.34 on Monday. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $77.91 and a one year high of $102.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.37%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

