Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Invests $1.92 Million in Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 123,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MYOV. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the second quarter worth about $105,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 59.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 16,580 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the second quarter worth about $1,119,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,970.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 70,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MYOV opened at $11.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93. Myovant Sciences Ltd has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $26.02.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kim Sablich sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $67,953.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,047.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 121,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $1,572,587.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,887,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,448,814.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,046,099 shares of company stock valued at $61,228,506 and have sold 46,144 shares valued at $711,963. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.54.

Myovant Sciences Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

