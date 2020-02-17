Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 27,939 Shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 159,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,939 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,965,473 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,733,000 after buying an additional 376,217 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,964,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,996 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 45,193 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBR stock opened at $14.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.85. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $17.90.

Separately, ValuEngine cut PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

