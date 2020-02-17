Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 438,326 Shares of Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 236.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 623,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438,326 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.63% of Viewray worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Viewray in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Viewray during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Viewray during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Viewray during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Viewray by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares during the period.

VRAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Viewray in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Viewray in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.15.

Viewray stock opened at $3.19 on Monday. Viewray Inc has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $9.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.68.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

