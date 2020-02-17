Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 524 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3,687.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAP shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $168.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts to in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down previously from $162.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $133.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.29. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.94 and a 1 year high of $182.56.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.