Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 703 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at $1,050,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 84.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.18.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $300.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.99. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.91 and a fifty-two week high of $301.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $280.63 and a 200-day moving average of $266.30.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

