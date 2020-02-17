Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in IDEX by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 14,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total value of $2,420,403.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,623.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.97, for a total value of $762,699.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,808 shares in the company, valued at $946,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,393 shares of company stock worth $7,036,448 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.22.

NYSE IEX opened at $174.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.70. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $141.47 and a 1-year high of $178.14.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.66 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 20.68%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

