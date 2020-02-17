Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 10,000 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

MCHI opened at $64.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.91. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $53.12 and a one year high of $67.84.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.