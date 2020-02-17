Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 1,672 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 166,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Snap-on by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $156.26 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $143.12 and a 52-week high of $174.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.89.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.08. The firm had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

A number of research firms have commented on SNA. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.60.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $726,910.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $65,494.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,412 shares of company stock valued at $8,841,422 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

