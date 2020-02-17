Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 24,339 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,748 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 24,339 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,412,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Halliburton by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,430,845 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,013,000 after acquiring an additional 70,357 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Halliburton by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,498,255 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $85,602,000 after acquiring an additional 210,146 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Halliburton by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,160 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 17,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,620 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton stock opened at $22.12 on Monday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $32.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

