Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 4,112 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,112 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,053.7% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 736,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,278,000 after buying an additional 672,252 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,336,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,294,000 after buying an additional 154,057 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2,322.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,604,000 after buying an additional 106,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $16,555,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $169.78 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $141.50 and a 12 month high of $176.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.56.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

