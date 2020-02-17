Capital One Financial Weighs in on Forum Energy Technologies Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FET)

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Forum Energy Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, February 13th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.96 million.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.56.

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. Forum Energy Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 9,463.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,791,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,976,000 after buying an additional 5,730,856 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,397 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,271,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 672,199 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 293,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Christopher Gaut purchased 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,127,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew L. Waite purchased 585,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $750,000.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 656,150 shares in the company, valued at $839,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

