Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $8.50 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,924 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.2% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jolley Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 41,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 62,263 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 191,534 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,629,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Microsoft from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Microsoft from $169.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $185.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.77. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $106.29 and a 52-week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

