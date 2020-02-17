Cedar Fair (FUN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) will be releasing its Q4 2019 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Cedar Fair to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FUN opened at $54.47 on Monday. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $64.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.25.

Several brokerages have commented on FUN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

