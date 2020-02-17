Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,017 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 125,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 766,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 555,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,944,000 after purchasing an additional 100,910 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $64.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.01 and a 200 day moving average of $54.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.57. Centene Corp has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $68.64.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a target price (up from ) on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.21.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $1,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,448,920 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.