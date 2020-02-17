ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,595 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,138 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of ChannelAdvisor worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 474,649 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,464,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,325,000 after purchasing an additional 768,145 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 39,558 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $181,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 537,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,866,261.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. First Analysis restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of ECOM opened at $10.82 on Monday. ChannelAdvisor Corp has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $13.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $303.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.13 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor Corp will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

