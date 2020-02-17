Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$15.75

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$15.25 to C$15.75 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$14.25 price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a report on Monday, November 11th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$14.64.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

Shares of TSE CHP.UN opened at C$14.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.05. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 1 year low of C$13.15 and a 1 year high of C$15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.