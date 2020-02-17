Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Cut to C$9.50

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CHR. TD Securities downgraded Chorus Aviation from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.13.

Shares of CHR stock opened at C$7.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.85. Chorus Aviation has a twelve month low of C$7.04 and a twelve month high of C$8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.88.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$351.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$357.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chorus Aviation will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Chorus Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.35%.

In related news, Senior Officer James Bruce Peddle sold 11,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.27, for a total value of C$98,197.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$506,157.08.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

