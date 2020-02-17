Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at National Bank Financial

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CHR. CIBC boosted their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered Chorus Aviation from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.13.

Shares of CHR stock opened at C$7.82 on Friday. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of C$7.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.85.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$351.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$357.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. Chorus Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.35%.

In related news, Senior Officer James Bruce Peddle sold 11,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.27, for a total value of C$98,197.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,204 shares in the company, valued at C$506,157.08.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

