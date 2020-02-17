Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) Short Interest Update

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 272,400 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 256,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,267,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,562,000 after purchasing an additional 29,922 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 597,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,041,000 after purchasing an additional 105,530 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 533,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,673,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 317,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,711,000 after purchasing an additional 14,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 197,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHT stock opened at $36.10 on Monday. Chunghwa Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $33.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.04.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chunghwa Telecom will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

