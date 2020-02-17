Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stake Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,454 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $6,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHDN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 610,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,343,000 after acquiring an additional 307,743 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,864,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 375,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,334,000 after acquiring an additional 45,317 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,857,000 after purchasing an additional 34,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth about $4,569,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHDN opened at $162.19 on Monday. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.05 and a fifty-two week high of $163.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.93 and a 200-day moving average of $131.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

