CIBC Boosts Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$59.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FTS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. CSFB increased their target price on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$59.50.

Shares of FTS stock opened at C$58.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$56.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.57, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion and a PE ratio of 16.06. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$46.11 and a 52 week high of C$58.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st will be issued a $0.4775 dividend. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.52%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

