CIBC Increases Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$178.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$188.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$174.00 to C$178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$147.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$176.88.

Canadian Tire stock opened at C$148.91 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of C$131.31 and a 12-month high of C$157.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$143.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$144.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.49, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

